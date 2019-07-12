Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,650,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 30th total of 38,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 571,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,074. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

