Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JUP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 373.40 ($4.88).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 387.40 ($5.06) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 454.40 ($5.94).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total transaction of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 25,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £94,250 ($123,154.32). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 165,498 shares of company stock worth $59,165,276.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

