KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.18. KEFI Minerals shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,466,516 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44.

In other KEFI Minerals news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams purchased 1,431,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,319.39 ($18,710.82).

KEFI Minerals Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

