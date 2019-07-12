Kenneth R. Meyers Sells 16,045 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $758,286.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.16 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

