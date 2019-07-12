Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. Kenon has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEN.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kenon stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.33% of Kenon at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

