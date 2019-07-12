Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.60. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

