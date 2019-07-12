Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.33

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,259,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000.

About Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

