Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00013212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Komodo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $179.39 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00778880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00257471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00069271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004921 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 114,964,239 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Crex24, BarterDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.