Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.20. Kopin shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 3,767 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 176,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

