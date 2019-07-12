Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

