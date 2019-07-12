KuboCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,013.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $623,111.00 and approximately $3,013.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KuboCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01393604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00130287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. KuboCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,538,297,230 tokens. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org.

KuboCoin Token Trading

KuboCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

