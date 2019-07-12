KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.58 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $141.31 million and approximately $40.02 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00013420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.01409760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00130175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 179,224,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,224,346 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.