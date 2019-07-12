Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

