Langley Steinert Sells 58,703 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 58,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,113,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $4,743,380.16.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $6,348,729.45.

On Monday, June 10th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $4,130,343.08.

On Thursday, June 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $4,023,503.62.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $3,954,234.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $4,703,284.36.

On Monday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $4,765,509.54.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $4,682,151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,107.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

