Lawrence Otto Klein Sells 20,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 640,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 697,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

