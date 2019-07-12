Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $231.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Shares of LII opened at $284.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $291.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $790.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.63 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 261.35% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $829,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $6,827,828.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,766 shares of company stock worth $9,467,914. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 196.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

