LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Update

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,616,100 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 30th total of 2,853,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 13,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $897,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,301.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $4,979,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 268,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,752. The company has a current ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.