Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,394,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 30th total of 4,957,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dick sold 15,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $370,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $50,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,534.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,909. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $81,341,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,294,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,815,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,148,000 after acquiring an additional 638,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 421,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 352,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

