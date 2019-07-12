Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,542,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 30th total of 1,965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.63. 21,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,917. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 867.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

