Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 32,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Limbach has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMB. TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Limbach news, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $277,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,790. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limbach stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.88% of Limbach worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.