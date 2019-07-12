Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 30th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LINC shares. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,436,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.89% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.