Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIND. TheStreet cut Stamps.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $776.29 million, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $825,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,028. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18,404.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

