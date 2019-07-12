Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 629.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

