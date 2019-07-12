Liquidity Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00267864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.01408175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00026761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00130238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

