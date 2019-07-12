Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.56.

NYSE:LAD opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $124.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,759,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 105.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 165,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

