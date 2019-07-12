Loom Network Price Hits $0.0497 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and GOPAX. Loom Network has a total market cap of $39.95 million and $1.99 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00273398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.01398663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00128863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,362,394 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LATOKEN, Coinbe, Allbit, Hotbit, DDEX, Poloniex, Binance, Bitbns, YoBit, CoinExchange, Tidex, DragonEX, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

