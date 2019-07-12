Loop Capital Reaffirms “Average” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Loop Capital reiterated their average rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $12.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.19. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

