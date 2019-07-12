Lucy Tilley Sells 15,602 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £92,051.80 ($120,281.98).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £300 ($392.00).

On Friday, May 31st, Lucy Tilley purchased 71 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £429.55 ($561.28).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £294 ($384.16).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.88 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 595.24. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

