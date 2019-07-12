Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Update

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,932,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 30th total of 3,880,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $161,284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after acquiring an additional 280,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $18,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

