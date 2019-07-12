Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.95

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 2268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMNX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Luminex had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,006,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

