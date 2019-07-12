Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CSFB dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

LUN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.01. 2,139,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$553.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,798,986.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

