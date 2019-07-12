Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Lynas Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.90. Lynas shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 12,421 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.