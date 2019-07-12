Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $88.74. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $2.508 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

