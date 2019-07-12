Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $99.43

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and traded as high as $104.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $100.79, with a volume of 3,544 shares changing hands.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

