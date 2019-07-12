Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,662. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $121,781.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,087.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

