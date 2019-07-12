MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

MAXIMUS has raised its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years. MAXIMUS has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MAXIMUS to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

MMS opened at $73.83 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

