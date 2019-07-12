McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.92

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 1652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

MGRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $61,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,759.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,452.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,575 shares of company stock valued at $416,974 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $21,208,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $8,767,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $8,547,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 309,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

