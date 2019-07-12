MediBloc (MED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,165.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One MediBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc has a market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,846.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.16 or 0.02339278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00889126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.03007694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00830088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00785366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00256674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

