MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MeiraGTx an industry rank of 62 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on Tocagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 50,220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

