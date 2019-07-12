Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 518,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 369,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. 1,142,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,176. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.