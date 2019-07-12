Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acquity Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -688.86, a P/E/G ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $10,805,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,359,864.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $540,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $601,646.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,746 shares of company stock worth $22,161,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Mimecast by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mimecast by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

