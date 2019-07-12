Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $51,476.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00267941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.01409919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00026314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 749,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

