Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.