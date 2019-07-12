MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in June

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MSBF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. MSB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Get MSB Financial alerts:

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

In other MSB Financial news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $155,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSB Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of MSB Financial worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.