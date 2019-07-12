MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $233.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 187.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

