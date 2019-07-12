Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

