Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $100.00. Mycelx Technologies shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 232,063 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $19.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Mycelx Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

