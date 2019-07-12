NAGA 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,433.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $13,433.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.52 or 0.05671039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000993 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,577,218 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

