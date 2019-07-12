NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.89

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and traded as high as $37.86. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 1,085 shares changing hands.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $111.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,609.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

