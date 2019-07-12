Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.35

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and traded as high as $66.74. Neenah shares last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 686 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Neenah by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Neenah by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

